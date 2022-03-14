.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked Ebonyi state governor, Chief Dave Umahi to remain focused despite a court judgement sacking him and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe as well as 15 lawmakers in the state.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and presided by Inyang Ekwo had Mr Umahi, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 15 lawmakers in the state over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NANS in a statement signed by its Senate President, Comrade Chuks Innocent Okafor described the judgement as strange to law and legal precedence stressing that the development and administrative acumen brought in the state by Governor Umahi cannot be whisked away through what it termed judicial arm-twisting.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), particularly the office of the President of Senate of NANS, has followed the events of the past few days bordering on a strange order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo with mixed feelings. Let us expressly state that as much as we do not agree with that order, we give all respect to the Nigerian Judiciary and the learned judge.

“At first, our feeling was that of unbelief, because we could not believe that such an order could be made in the circumstances of the available law and legal precedence.

“Secondly, we were amused that anyone could contemplate the removal of a Governor and his Deputy and replacing them with persons unknown to the electorate and electoral processes leading to the 2019 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State. As it continued, we became worried that Ebonyians and indeed, Nigerians were being misinformed about the entire matter. Seriously, we became very worried that one of the unarguably best leaders in contemporary Nigerian, nay, African history is being distracted and this is where NANS became disappointed about the entire vexed issue.

“As an organization, NANS has followed up with the administration of Gov. Dave Umahi in Ebonyi State, and like all other responsible organizations or persons, can testify to his Midas touch on Ebonyi State, for which we strongly believe that his leadership dexterity and developmental genius is needed at the Centre in Abuja.

“While many Governors are trying to find their feet, His Excellency has turned Ebonyi from a rural State into a megacity with supersonic infrastructure. For NANS, that is not the kind of a leader to be distracted with judicial abracadabra. In any case, whatever is the true position of the law will eventually be sorted out by the very capable Nigerian Judiciary. So we will not dabble into that.

“We are only very sure that by our laws as have been variously interpreted to us, Gov. Umahi is irremovable, except by the conditions provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which are: death, resignation or incapacitation.

“We, therefore, have come to the indisputable conclusion that all this is orchestrated to distract the high-performance Governor. We suspect that it is because of his unassailable political profile, especially in relation to the 2023 Presidency that enemies of Nigeria have contrived this present distraction.

“Consequently, we urge him not to be distracted. The Nigerian Students who are firsthand witnesses to his leadership ingenuity are with him just like the majority of Ebonyians. We shall continue to stand by him. We support his aspirations because they are right and righteous. We hope to continue to succeed with him.

“Also, we urge Ebonyians, especially the student community to be calm, focused and continue to support our father and leader as he scales the unusual heights. This is not time to panic or join issues with detractors. It is time for organised action. Let our eyes be on the ball as we help our leader keep vigil”, the statement added.