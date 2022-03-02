My wife is a serial adulterer, divorce-seeking man tells court

A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday, dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Shepnaan Emmanuel and his wife, Linda, on grounds of her hot temper.

In the petition, Emmanuel, also accused his estranged wife of abandonment.

He said he married Linda in 2007 and they got separated in  2017 because of Linda’s quarrelsome behaviour.

Linda, who was absent from court, however, sent her consent to the petitioner’s application for divorce through her lawyer.

In their judgment, presiding officials, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, granted the application  for divorce and awarded custody  of the only child to Emmanuel.

(NAN)

