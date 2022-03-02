A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday, dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Shepnaan Emmanuel and his wife, Linda, on grounds of her hot temper.

In the petition, Emmanuel, also accused his estranged wife of abandonment.

He said he married Linda in 2007 and they got separated in 2017 because of Linda’s quarrelsome behaviour.

Linda, who was absent from court, however, sent her consent to the petitioner’s application for divorce through her lawyer.

In their judgment, presiding officials, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, granted the application for divorce and awarded custody of the only child to Emmanuel.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria