By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of the trio of Elegushi Mumuni Abiodun, Abdullahi Umar Faruq and Abiola Gabriel.

The trio were convicted by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on separate charges bordering on impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same Section.

According to a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

Justice Agomoh, thereafter, convicted and sentenced Abiodun to seven months imprisonment; Faruq, 18 months imprisonment and Oladimieji, nine months imprisonment.

The statement said: “The court ordered that Elegushi pay $550 and forfeit one iPhone X mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Also, Abdullahi was ordered to restitute N500,000 to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro Max and N1,679, 845.44 found in his Ecobank account to the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

