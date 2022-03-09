The Federal High Court in Ibadan has adjourned a suit challenging the power of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the accounts of the Oyo State Government till May 11.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Uche Agomoh, adjourned sitting till May 11 for hearing of the preliminary objection.

Recall that the Oyo State Government instituted the suit against the EFCC, Attorney-General of the Federation, President of the Federation and Chairman of EFCC.

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, Counsel to Oyo State Government, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), also the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the respondents had been served, but were yet to receive their responses.

Oyewo said that the suit raised constitutional issues with respect to the competence and power of the EFCC, as a federal agency, to exercise supervisory role over the power of the state governor.

Responding, Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), a Counsel representing EFCC and its Chairman, told the court that he had just been served with the processes, saying that he intended to respond to them.

Pinheiro said he would, however, file an objection to establish that the suit was incompetent.