.

Dear Bunmi,

My fiancé and I have been trying for a baby since the beginning of last year but we are not having any luck. The point is, I have a sneaky feeling the fault might be his as I already had a child from a previous relationship.

My man drinks beer three or four times a week. Do you think this could be the reason I’ve still not gotten pregnant? I’ll be 30 years old soon.

Janet, by e-mail.

Dear Janet,

You could well be over-reacting here! It’s quite normal for a couple not to conceive right away. As much as it is advisable both of you live a healthy life, your man’s alcohol consumption doesn’t seem to be over the top. In short, you seem to be blaming him for the fact that nothing has happened yet.

This is probably because you’re scared – either of not getting pregnant or that it might be your fault.

Holding your man responsible will just cause needless friction of a time when you should be building your relationship in preparation for the challenge of having a baby. Why not relax for a change?

Doctors recommend couples should seek professional help after trying for a baby for a year. Wait till then and, if you still haven’t conceived, go back to your doctor for a check-up.