By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Members of the National Association of Master Bakers, Caterers of Nigeria, Imo state chapter on Monday said they have concluded to shut down production in the state.

The State Chairman of the Association, Osmond Nkeoma, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He gave the reason that the cost of materials in the market and production have continued to skyrocket.

Nkeoma shortly said: “The cost of diesel, vegetable oil and sugar has gone beyond the reach of the bakers. We are particularly worried about the cost of diesel, vegetable oil and sugar, there is nothing we can do without these products.

“Price of Diesel has increased, now sold for N600 and above a litre, sugar has been left to only Dangote to produce, we don’t see other companies like Bua, now a bag of sugar we used to buy for N20,500 now sells for N25,000, vegetable oil we buy N26,000 now sells for N35,000.”

He also pleaded with the state governments at all levels to look into the challenges facing bakers in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria