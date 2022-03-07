The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, has congratulated the Coordinator, Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents Terrence Kuanum for adding another year today Monday 7 March, 2021.

As the Coordinator, Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, he has shown that integrity and honesty are his watchword. He has put his life on the line in service to his people. He is a youth with an overflowing zeal of being a blessing to his people.

In a statement signed by the Leader of COSMBYLA, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem and made available to newsmen, the group said that commitment and prudence speaks of his mastery of the mechanics and workings of the position he occupies and his professionalism inspires a massive fillip to his obligations.

Describing Terrence Kuanum as a round peg in a round hole, the group commended Kuanum for always placing high premium on competence in the matter of Middle Belt Youths.

The group commended him for always working to place public interest beyond petty sentiments. His selfless nature and inclinations has moved the youths of middle belt to another pedestal.

As one who has shown an appreciable sense of commitment towards his duties and obligations, we are confidence in the ability and resourcefulness of Kuanum to deliver results within record time.

We congratulate Kuanum on his birthday and called on middle Belt Youths to show him more support he needs to succeeding in his position as the Coordinator of Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents”.

The group prays for good health and God’s guidance as he leads middle Belt Youths to greater heights”.