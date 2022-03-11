Senator Soji Akanbi who is the Okanlomo of Ibadanland and Mogaji Isagunna, along with his wife, the Yeye Okanlomo of Ibadan land, said, he “rejoices with his His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmadewa 11, on the occasion of his grand ascension to the ancient throne of his forefathers, and his official coronation as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

“With gratitude, we thank God for making us all to witness this joyful day of your coronation, and we pray for the protection and prosperity of our beloved Ibadan and our people under your wise and sincere leadership.”

Akanbi commended the selection process leading to the emergence of the Olubadan of Ibadan.

“I commend and thank our elders and leaders of Ibadan land, for maintaining the unique process that leads to the emergence of the Olubadan. I am proud that this smooth traditional process of succession, a beautiful heritage of ours, is now an enviable thing to other towns to emulate.

*i pledge to remain loyal to the throne and to do my best in attracting develpmental projects to Ibadan land, for our collective good and that of our anscentral land,” he added.

The event also witness the official presentation of the staff of office to Oba Lekan Balogun by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The ceremony had in attendance, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Dapo Abiodun, Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Alabi and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan; and Ambassador of Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jiauchun, and many other dignitaries.

Oba Yusuf Adeleye, the Olubaka of Okaland in Ondo State; Oluwo of Iwoland; the Ikere of Saki, Aseyin of Iseyin, former Governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan, Chief Rasidi Ladoja and a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro were also present.