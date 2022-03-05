Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has urged Nigerian leaders to demonstrate greater commitment to diversifying the economy, saying the much talked about future without oil will only be possible when leaders genuinely prepare for it.

According to him, Nigeria has to take a cue from development in Abu Dhabi which has been able to deploy innovative ideas in tackling modern and future challenges.

Princewill gave the charge in Dubai at the weekend after a visit to the “Museum of the Future” in company of journalists from Nigeria and four other countries in Africa.

He said: “The museum of the future is asking you to begin with the end in mind and this is what Africans need to be doing. A future without oil can only be addressed by people who prepare for it.

“If other children are preparing, we should be preparing too. It is the duty of all of us to be forward-thinking, but leaders must make sure it happens.

“I came here with the media from all over Africa to show them what we are missing and give them a chance to see first-hand what is possible. My hope is that they will tell others what we need to be doing differently in our own environments so we can get different results.

“A close look at Dubai and you can see that they are in the business of thinking. As you may have heard, there is a famous saying that goes like this: ‘you are not what you think, but what you think, you are’.

“Dubai is thinking and they are driving us all to think differently so that we can prepare for the implementation of our thoughts. Every future project, begins with an idea, a concept and as we say in engineering, a design”.