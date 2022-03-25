Ahead of today’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the critical stakeholders from Abia state chapter have settled for the Chairman Governing Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Hon. Nduka Anyanwu as the party’s National Welfare Officer.

The Abia APC also adopted Mr. Okoroafor Okwudili Peter as APC South-east Zonal Youth Leader.

In the adoption letter signed by major critical stakeholders from Abia chapter said the two candidates emerged as the decision of the state leaders which met on the 24th of March 2022.

The said letter in circulation were signed by Minister of State, Mines and Steel Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Barrister Emeka Wogu, Hon. Donatus Nwakpa, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, among many others.

The letter read: “ADOPTION OF CHIEF NDUKA ANYANWU AND OKORAFOR OKWUDILI PETER AS CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF NATIONAL WELFARE SECRETARY AND SOUTH EAST ZONAL YOUTH LEADER RESPECTIVELY ZONED TO ABIA STATE.

“Your Excellency Sir, we wish to convey the decision of the Abia APC stakeholders which met on the 24th of March 2022 and nominated/adopted Chief Nduka Anyanwu as our candidate for the post of national welfare secretary and Mr. Okoroafor Okwudili Peter as South East Zonal Youth Leader. Attached are list of the Attendances to the meeting….”

Hon Anyawu was the immediate-past National Ex-officio (South East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has served in many political capacities and has held offices at the National level of the defunt ANPP.

Nduka Anyanwu holds the Chieftaincy title Gburugburu which means an all rounder. He has a Bachelors degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, and a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the prestigious Amadu Bello University Zaria.

Nduka Anyanwu has been an advocate of good governance, he has over time contributed to the socio-political development of his home state, Abia. He never fails to lend his voice in time of need to advance the course of the southeast region and the country in general.