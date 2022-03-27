..Seeks co-aspirants’ support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The newly-elected National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Dayo Israel, has promised to work hand-in-hand with the party members, especially the youths to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number.

Israel in his victory speech on Sunday, said “there is no victor, no vanquished” in the election of APC National Youth Leader at the party’s national convention, and therefore, urged his co-contestants to join him in working for the “progress of our party, the youth constituency and Nigeria as a whole.”

He said: “It’s a New Dawn. Let me begin by thanking God, Almighty, who made the journey possible for me to emerge as the National Youth Leader of our great party, the APC through your support.

“We came into the race with the sole objective to ‘spread greatness’ to all young people of our great party and Nigeria as a whole, through the office of the National Youth Leader of APC.

“Friends, it was not an easy feat, neither do I take for granted the sacrifices from everyone including my lovely wife, family, friends, party members, co-aspirants and my leaders; but I am delighted that this victory is for us all.

“Let me state very unequivocally that this race presented No Victor, No Vanquished, just a representative-the servant leader to oversee your affairs.! The party, APC belongs to all of us and I can assure you of inclusive leadership, carrying everyone along.

“We will work together, hand in hand to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number. This is what I will do with God on our side.”

While stressing his commitment toward working with millions of youths in APC for the progress of the ruling party, Israel said he will reach out to his co-aspirants and other stakeholders in the implementation of his agenda for the ruling party.

“Greatness is never achieved alone and it takes collective effort to experience collective growth.

“I have begun that step by collecting the manifestos of most of my co-aspirants and fusing them into our agenda; and by the Grace of God, I will reach out to them and other stakeholders in our implementation effort.

“In the light of the above, I call on my co-contestants, my brothers Ibrahim Alli-Balogun, Olalekan Smart Edwards, Dada Olusegun, and my sister Rinsola Abiola, all who gave a good account of themselves in the run-up to the national convention. Let’s come together because in unity we grow.

“We have a lot to for the progress of our party, the youth constituency and Nigeria as a whole.

“I have also set up a committee to help coordinate our first series of events and engagements with young stakeholders and I have approached most of my co-aspirants and blocs including support groups in Abuja to send a representative to serve on that committee. I would reach out to others to do the same.

Israel who called for the support of the youths to build together and spread greatness across the nation, promised to carry the huge responsibility of this office on his shoulders with all the might in him and the support of the great youths of the ruling party.

“It is my joy to recognise that a Thank You Reception is being put together tonight in Abuja to provide an opportunity for all young delegates and stakeholders who have come from far and near to celebrate with us as we share our vision and agenda with them. “

Israel promised an all-inclusive administration from the bottom up, and not just reflective of Abuja.

“Finally, today is a day of history, and I feel the hand of history upon my shoulder; and without a doubt, we are on the cusp of greatness.

“I recognise the huge responsibility of this office and I promise to carry them on my shoulders with all the might in me and the support of the great youths of our party, my success is your success,” he stated.