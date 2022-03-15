.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of its March 26 national convention, the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling, All Progressives Congress APC has pegged its chairmanship nomination forms at N20 million.

According to a document sighted by Vanguard but which was later withdrawn, aspirants for the office of the Deputy National Chairman will pay N10 million while forms for other positions in the National Working Committee NWC of the party will attract N5 million each.

Meanwhile, one of the frontline national chairmanship aspirants and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha was the first to pick his nomination and expression of interest forms on Tuesday.

The forms were picked on his behalf by a group of supporters who had stormed the party secretariat as soon as it announced the sales.

