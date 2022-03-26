Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, left, chatting with Rt Hon Victor Ochei, 2nd right while Delta State Chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie, 2nd left and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, 3rd right look on.

…Says Adamu will emerge as consensus candidate

…as Keyamo, Ochei show up at Delta stand

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Saturday, expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress, APC would come together as one big family for the good of the party in Delta State ahead of the 2023 general election.

Omo-Agege in a statement personally signed by him, said: “It’s been a great and wonderful convention. Our party is more united and stronger than it was a few weeks ago and we are going to have a peaceful and largely uncontested convention based on a unity list that was a product of consensus.

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu will emerge today as the new Chairman of APC with overwhelming support of leaders and the rank and file of the party. Thanks to the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who has encouraged the party to adopt consensus in line with the 2022 electoral law.

Rt Hon Victor Ochei, left, raising Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hand high

“Delta State APC is encouraged by this development. As a result, we will take steps to further unite the party in our State. We will reach out to our brothers and sisters who have not fully embraced the new State Executive Council to reconcile the party fully before the 2023 general elections.

“With what I have seen here today, particularly the visit of the Honourable

Minister of State for Labour, Chief Festus Keyamo and the Executive Director of NIMASA, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei to the Delta State stand, I am very optimistic that we will come together as one big family for the good of the party in the state”.