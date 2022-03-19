A Pressure group in All Progressives Congress, APC Youths Support Groups, has demanded disciplinary action against those it said are working against the national leadership of the party.

A statement signed by the spokesperson for the party, Malam Isah Jabbi, said it was wrong for party members to purchase nomination forms for positions zoned to other zones.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the APC support groups has noted with concern the subversive acts of some so-called party members and leaders in the run-up to the 2022 APC national convention.

“We are disturbed by the outcomes of some ill-intentioned nocturnal meetings, conspiracy gatherings and court actions instituted against the APC CECPC under the able leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni including the recent attempts to use the National Assembly to disenfranchise eligible and experienced public officeholders.

“We, the APC Youth Support Groups, having analysed the entire situation and the present scenario, hereby call on APC national leadership to urgently take disciplinary actions against all persons working against the interest of the party.

“We condemn wholeheartedly the acts of contempt exhibited by persons expected to show leadership by purchasing nomination forms for offices that have been allocated out of their zones.

“Consequently, we hereby call on the national leadership to immediately dismiss persons.”