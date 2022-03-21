Convention: APC finally begins screening of aspirants

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Three days after it was supposed to have begun screening of aspirants for Saturday’s national convention, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has now slated the exercise for Tuesday.

APC’s National Convention Screening Sub-Committee in an invitation signed by its Secretary, Barr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, said the aspirants will be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro-Abuja.

The invitation reads:

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows:

“Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants by 10am.

“Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices also by 10am”.

