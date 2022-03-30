By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In the aftermath of Saturday’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, some stakeholders of the party have set an agenda for the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, asking it to work towards a landslide victory for the party in next year’s general election. One of the national chairmanship aspirants, Chief Sunny Moniedafe, who later stepped down to contest for Deputy National Chairman (North), after the chairmanship was zoned to North Central, said the new NWC must quickly settle down and reconcile all aggrieved members, including the aspirants.

Noting that the idea of consensus, even if it is in the APC constitution, appeared undemocratic in practical terms, Moniedafe said the party should avoid the consensus option in picking its presidential candidate.

“I will advise him (Adamu) to focus on the task of reconciling aggrieved members. I was only called at about 3pm on Saturday out of Eagle Square to go to the Senate President’s house. It shouldn’t be so.“I will appeal to the chairman to build a reward system and ensure that party members get their deservesddues.”

Mustapha, Jaji seek enhanced fortunes

Also speaking, one of the frontline aspirants for the position of national chairman of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, urged Adamu to hit the ground running, saying the party had a general election to participate in.Speaking through his media aide, Dapo Okubanjo, Mustapha also explained his decision to withdraw from the race, saying he acted for the greater good of the party.

He said: “Since our party held its long awaited national convention, I and my team have been inundated with calls from political associates and friends, and even the media on what they viewed as an unexpected turn of event that saw me stepping down on the convention day.“My decision to concede was never an easy one but I pride myself as a core party man who does not joke with loyalty and party supremacy.

“Only a few years ago, I considered the greater goal and refused to take steps that could have cost our party Kwara State, when I was unfairly treated at the gubernatorial primaries but not once did I regret that decision.“I congratulate the new set of party leadership and urged them to hit the ground running and complete the reconcilation process, which Senator Adamu started because we have an election to win in a few months time.”

Aminu Jaji expresses belief in Adamu’s ability

Speaking in the same vein, former House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Security and Intelligence, Aminu Jaji, expressed belief in the ability of Senator Adamu to enhance the electoral fortunes of the party.Jaji praised the leadership style and guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari, which he said facilitated the consensus arrangement that produced the new leaders of the party and further consolidated its unity and stability.

He said: “I want to sincerely congratulate national and zonal officers, the delegates and the teeming supporters of our great party at the convention for demonstrating the spirit of unity of purpose as well as indivisibility of our great party.“Special appreciation must go to our leader and amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari for providing leadership and guidance that saw to the successful and rancour- free conduct of the convention.

“While expressing confidence in the ability of the new NWC, under the leadership of Adamu to move the party to greatness, Jaji charged the new leaders “to bring to bear their wealth of experience to consolidate on the gains recorded so far and chart a new cause that will further boost the fortunes of the party and guarantee its victory in future elections.”

Vanguard News Nigeria