Former governor of Benue state and Minister of Special Duties and Inter governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has declared that he is satisfied with the screening of aspirants for the national chairmanship position in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

The frontline chairmanship candidate, who was accompanied to the screening venue by a powerful delegation of Elderstatemen, APC leaders across the states of the federation and other stakeholders, expressed confidence that screening exercise will produce quality leadership for the ruling party.

Senator George Akume said: “I don’t know whether it’s an interview, it’s a screening exercise. They asked me questions on political realities of our time, so these are issues that affect many other political parties even the big ones like APC which is a flagship political party at movement. It was an interactive session so to speak and I think I learnt much about from them and I think they learnt a little from me. By and large, it was okay.”

The former senator was among the national chairmanship aspirants screened Tuesday evening in Abuja.

Other national chairmanship aspirants at the screening include: Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Saliu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu, former governor Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Meanwhile, a Forum of Christians and Muslims Youth of Nigeria have backed the national chairmanship aspiration of Senator George Akume.

At a media briefing at the end of their meeting in Abuja, the forum said that Akume, a former Benue state governor is the best for the party and by extension the country.

Leaders of the forum, Mallam Yusuf Muhammed and Mr. Peter Bassey Asuquo, President and National Publicity Secretary respectively, said Akume will unite the party and ensure the party win the 2023 Presidential election.

“The Forum of Christians and Muslims Youth of Nigeria recommend Senator George Akume without reservations as the best candidate for the APC National Chairmanship based on his competence, experience, and nationalism.

“We have constituted a lobbying committee among our members who cut across the 36 states and FCT to solicit the support of the APC critical stakeholders for Senator Akume’s victory as the next National Chairman of the APC.

“This, we have been doing behind the scene silently and are quite hopeful of our Patron’s victory,” they said.

The forum which said Akume has a worldwide leadership perspective, said that he is what APC needs now to galvanize all the stakeholders to victory ahead of the general elections and also Nigeria.

They said: “As a former governor, senator, local government secretary and Sole Administrator as well as an outstanding career civil servant who rose through the ranks for many years, Senator Akume has excellent experience and deep knowledge of dealing with different categories of persons across various social economic strata of the society.

“Not forgetting his current responsibilities as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs where he works with all tiers of government; local, states and federal government. These multi-sectoral coordination qualities are critical for the APC Chairmanship.

“Senator Akume’s political sagacity in managing different political interests stemmed from his over 24 years of partisan politics and is unarguably a formidable credential that has resulted to many victories in his personal political career and as leader of various political interests over the years.

“His political base cuts across Nigeria as can be attested to by the various awards and recognition from both international and national reputable organizations, for instance as the Patron of Forum of Christians and Muslims Youth Nigeria, he has been indeed a great pilar of support in line with our cardinal objectives of peaceful coexistence.”

Earlier in the week, the Borno state governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), their deputies and all other stakeholders to consider the candidature of Senator George Akume, for the position of the national chairman “for the sake of fairness, equity, and justice.”