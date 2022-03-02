.

…Tasks new excos to be good ambassadors to Nigeria

The Consul-General of Nigeria to Douala, the Republic of Cameroon, Honorable (HRM) Queen Efe A. Clark-Omeru has saluted Nigerians living in Douala, Cameroon for remaining diligent law-abiding residents to host country and assured Nigerians in Douala long-lasting solutions over resident permit issues.

CG Clark-Omeru disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 15-man team held recently at Ngodi in the Douala II Subdivision.

Consul General Clark-Omeru, prior to administering the pronouncement of the oath and issuance of instruments of office to the new team, commend the performance of the outgoing bureau and handed over the meritorious certificate in appreciation of their duly rendered services while in office.

“I would like that you do not flinch in the services you are to render to your fellow Nigerians living in Douala, you are to take care of them as brothers and sisters. The victory in November is an expression of hope and trust from Nigerians. I plead that you remain committed as you represent our nation’s interest in Cameroon,” said Clark-Omeru.

CG Clark-Omeru assured the Nigerians that together with their union president, liaising cooperation with the local authorities to bring the last solution to the resident permit issue.

The new executive would handle the affairs of Nigerians in Douala for the next four years comprises both of those who served in the last mandate and were found worthy to serve again and newcomers.

The team is made up of the President, Vice President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Public Relations Officer, Welfare Officer, Circular Bearers, Provost, and Assistant Provost.

Clark-Omeru also seized the opportunity to congratulate the entire Nigerian community in Douala for their exemplary behaviour in respecting the laws of the land and their remarkable contribution to the economy through foreign direct investment.

The newly elected union president for Douala, Hon. Bic Okwujiakwu, in his acceptance speech, said he’s coming to the office for a second mandate is to serve and put smiles in continuity for all Nigerians, noting that he got renewed confidence from his brothers and sisters because of his past performance in a leadership role, and not because of what he stands to gain as a leader.

He pleaded to carry on with already engaged projects. He said his team’s output will be satisfactory to all and sundry with their problems to be a priority in his reign.

Many Nigerian residents in Douala said they look forward to having some of their problems handled by the new team.

