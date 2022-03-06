By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has expressed confidence that the National Assembly will reconsider the passage of the bill seeking the creation of 111 special seats for women in the national and state assemblies, shortly.

Reacting to the fate of the bill which suffered a setback at the recent constitutional amendment at the National Assembly, Nkire said Nigeria was too prominent on the global stage to play second fiddle in gender rights and parity issues.

The Abia State-born APC leader assured Nigerian women that his party, being a progressive party was sensitive and supportive to development issues affecting women, youth, girl-child, and the vulnerable in the society.

Nkire in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday added that his party’s manifesto and ideology favoured the International Affirmative Action as was enunciated in Beijing, China in 1996.

He said, “Passing of the bill is just a matter of when and not if.”

Nkire advised champions of the bill, who included Abia State-born Hon. Nkiruka Onyejiocha, among others, is not to be discouraged by the setback but to re-introduce the bill without delay.

He also appealed to members of the national assembly to put into consideration the overwhelming support the bill has among the Nigerian populace when next it comes to the legislature.

He commended the support of the Nigerian women in particular, who were led by the wife of the President, Aisha Bihari, and also recalled the courageous role played by the former First Lady Mariam Abacha, inputting Nigeria at its rightful place during the landmark Beijing conference of 1995.