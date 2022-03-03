By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, said he voted in support of financial autonomy for local governments because it will engender governance at the grassroots.

He said that with the yearnings by Nigerians for ‘participatory and reflective government’, financial autonomy for the judiciary, state legislatures and the third tier of government will usher in a new era for all arms and organs of government to be truly ‘responsive and responsible to the people.’

Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency spoke with House of Representatives Press Corps after the passage on the heels of the amended sections of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.

Barring his mind on the contentious special seats for women in both the National and State Assemblies as well as affirmative action for women in political party administration, the lawmaker said he voted for the women folks.

He said that the failure of the bill to get approval from majority of members was a pointer that’ it is high time the women took the bull by the horn and appllied the radical feminism theory’.

He said all the positions he voted for and against, were all reflections and outcome of an engrossing meeting held over the weekend in Rivers State with stakeholders, including his constituents.

“At the end of the marathon meeting, majority of us were of the conviction that voting in support of approval for financial autonomy for the Local Governments is akin to taking governance to the grassroots. And that is the position I voted for. We can’t be in government forever, but we can bequeath far reaching legacies that will stand the test of time by doing that which is right.

“It is our firm believe that this financial autonomy for the Judiciary and state legislatures as well as those of the third tier of government will usher in and engender a new era that will ensure that all arms and organs of government are truly responsive and responsible to the people. I listened to my people and voted on that line as well. ” he said.

Speaking further on the non-approval of the various feminine gender rights bills by the House, Dagogo said: ” I have satisfied my conscience and that of major stakeholders in Rivers State, including my constituents. I believe women should be saddled with more leadership roles. I voted in support of the gender rights for women, however it didn’t fly. Equally, I don’t subscribe to this drive of setting aside a particular percentage for our women. I consider it degrading, the women folks have the numbers, they can do better than allowing anyone to reduce their values and competence.

“The women should be encouraged to compete, as a sociology student, I think they can take the bull by the horn and activate the radical feminism theory. They are already doing well in their various stations in life. They can be President, Vice President, Senate President and so much more. Like I said they have the numbers, I would rather encourage them to use it to their advantage, “he added.

The lawmaker also stated that he voted in support of the abrogation of the joint state local government account, establish Local Government as a tier of government, move airports from exclusive to concurrent legislative list, allow states generate, transmit and distribute electricity in area covered by the National Grid, among others.

He however said that he voted against immunity to the legislative and judicial arm of government, and pension for lresiding officers of the legislature.