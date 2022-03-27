.

…We followed Buhari’s advise on Consensus

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has hinted that the successful conduct of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was a result of the advice from President Muhammadu Buhari on consensus arrangement.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar made available to newsmen also boasted that at the end of the exercise it has become more united and stronger.

According to him, “It is also a great success if you look at the procedures followed in order to come up with this exercise. I know you are aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has advised us to go on consensus,” he said.

“We undertook a lot of consensus in this exercise,” the Governor said.

He explained further that, “in areas where consensus did not work, had to go into the election with all the proper procedures for election.

“You can see that they have counted votes and some announcements were made. Winners have already emerged as winners,” he said.

Governor Ganduje boasted that “at the end of the exercise two things were achieved, that, we have come up with a new brand of leadership.

“And secondly this exercise has made us be more united and become stronger. And we are sure we are equal to the task,” Governor Ganduje however stated.

