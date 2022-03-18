Black Wall Street is leading Africa’s first economic war for economic independence which is a movement to grossly reduce poverty and underdevelopment in the continent through the introduction and implementation of compassionate capitalism programs in 28 key sectors working with relevant professionals in the sectors.

Professionals’ on-boarding is therefore the recruitment, orientation, and productive assimilation of these professionals into the Black Wall Street platform so they can contribute their expertise in the remaking of these 28 sectors.

The BWS platform is the acronym for the Black Wall Street platform which comprises 28 Apps, 28 Satellite TV stations, an Economic Social Media, and a Pan African jobs portal all linked together inside one platform with the sole purpose of reducing global poverty, injustices and discrimination by introducing and implementing compassionate capitalism programs in 28 basic human needs sectors.

The Internal and External Counsels are the primary coordinators of the professionals’ on-boarding operations conducting the 7 Areas functions through first and foremost understanding the programs the target professionals are coming to be part of, generating leads of needed professionals through social media advertising, use of the Black Wall Street platform to work with the professionals, engagement of the professional prospects to understand what they have to do on the platform, monitor and direct the productivity of the professionals they add on the platform, financial management of their activities through the platform and teaching same to the professionals coming on board and ensuring a constant increase in economic war knowledge for themselves and the professionals they have on-boarded. The Internal Counsels work full-time from the BWS House while the External Counsels work part-time from home across various African jurisdictions.

The newly set up Professionals’ on-boarding unit of the BWS consisting of 5,050 employees covering the 100,000 Pan African Jobcentres has been charged with the immediate recruitment, orientation, and productive assimilation of nurses to help overhaul the health and elderly care sectors in Africa, accountants to transform the poor access to capital for entrepreneurs and communities, purchase and supply professionals to help local manufactures fight foreign domination, lawyers to create a more accountable economic environment and many more.

In the multi-faced Africa’s first economic war for economic independence led by King Charles N. Lambert of the Black Wall Street, the Professionals’ on-boarding unit seems to be the pivotal facet that drives the overall quest for the transformation of Africa and the creation of a Super Power Nation because of its role in bringing in professionals to work under the compassionate capitalism theme.



Africa First!