International Trade and investment Promotion firm, Compass Global has concluded plans for the 2023 edition of Flagship Female Leaders & Entrepreneurs Conference ( FLEC) to be held in partnership with Association of Nigeria Women’s Business Network (ANWBN).

The event which will hold virtually is in commemoration of the International Women’s Day and considered as one the regional events that is targeted at women owned businesses, female leaders and SMEs.

Speaking further, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Global/ Convener of FLEC, Tokunbo Chiedu stated that the event was aimed at showcasing female leaders and the sharpest minds in business across various fields.

She stated that the collaboration with ANWBN would contribute to aiding FLEC convergence to initiate powerful conversations towards a stronger output.

Explaining further, Chiedu said, “The goal of the conference is to develop an action plan to address key issues around the Empowerment of women in the post pandemic recovery phase, in addition to instituting a framework of support mechanisms & interventions aimed at women’s, youths, and SMEs preparedness towards leveraging AFCFTA, and opportunities around Intra Africa Trade across the Region”

“This 2nd Global Edition of FLEC will include an annual Lecture titled “Inspiring Transformational Change – Why Positioning African Women in Decision – Making, Policy & Governance is crucial for Africa’s Transformation Agenda”. The lecture, will set the tone for the event and will be delivered by Ngone Diop – Sub Regional Director & Chief Gender Development Expert at the UN Economic Commission for Africa.”

According to her, over 50 speakers have been lined up for the event which included female leaders, regional stakeholders, and global players across the private sector, international, and multilateral organisations.

Other personalities expected at the event include: Aissatou Diallo , Senior Coordinator, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and LDCs Focal Point International Trade Centre (ITC);

Modupe Oyekunle, National Coordinator ANWBN, Barbara Langley, Co-ordinator Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE);

Dr. Vanessa Tchamyou Co-founder / CEO Association for Promoting Women in Research and Development in Africa; Joyce Williams, International Executive Council Afcfta Policy Network Group and Allison Funmi Sofekun, Award Winner UK Excellence in practice – Gender diversity amongst others.

Chiedu revealed further that the three- day programme will explore the impact of women on the world by drawing on case studies of sustainable solutions, and best practices led, developed and owned by women.

This would also include compelling success stories from around the globe, with regards to progress being made by women across the spheres of government, policy, business, technology and within corporate organisations.

She added, “The event will also feature a daily 100+ multi – sector exhibition to showcase brands, in addition to giving visitors access to B2B networking sessions with 400 guests made up of regional players, and businesses from Nigeria, Ghana. Cameroun, Mali, Kenya, etc.

“The first day will set the tone, and focus on high level conversations of global import, around gender development, innovation & corporate governance with the lecture and keynote speeches to be delivered by identified leading women, and notable female achievers, including stakeholders.

“The second day will be committed to identifying and showcasing African talents/achievements alongside global case studies. FLEC conference elements includes: SHEISTECHAFRICA: in recognition of the increasing role , and importance of Digital Technology.

“The third day will feature female leaders conversations / roundtables under SHEISFUTUREAFRICA conference elements which is aimed at showcasing female – led brands whilst promoting innovation, thought leadership & sustainability, including global case studies of best practices across sectors”.

She further assured delegates to look forward to compelling case studies, and vital lesson to be shared via the built – in master classes that will be taking place daily.

“FLEC is designed to provide our audience with experiential learning, and powerful tools; a means through which to promote personal empowerment towards inspiring the self-action that is required to build resilience in these challenging times”, she explained.

FLEC is an initiative of Compass Global Business Services; an International Trade & Investment Promotion consultancy based in Lagos, Nigeria.

For the past 15years, Compass Global has been committed to creating strong connections, access to new markets, and opportunities, including building business linkages across regions in Africa & globally for its clients and strategic partners.