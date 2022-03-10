By Chinedu Adonu

People of Amufie autonomous community in Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu State on Wednesday formally presented their Igwe-elect, HRH, Igwe Edwin Ikenna Ujah, to the state government for recognition.

The State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Charles Egumgbe, received the traditional ruler-elect in his office in Enugu and commended the community for conducting a peaceful election.

While presenting the certificate of recognition, Dr Egumgbe disclosed that the election of the new Monarch was in accordance with the state traditional rulers law, cap 151, revised law of Enugu state, 2004 and charged Igwe to ensure peace and harmony in the community.

Hear him, “I have the honour to inform you that having considered your selection by your community satisfactorily and in accordance with the state traditional rulers law, cap 151, revised law of Enugu state, 2004, His excellency the governor of Enugu state, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved your recognition as the traditional rulers of Amufie autonomous community, Igbo-Eze North LGA with effect from 16th of October, 2021.

“On behalf of His Excellency the governor of Enugu state, I congratulate you on your well-deserved selection and subsequent recognition. I am further to express the hope that your community, Amufie will enjoy peace and harmony under your reign,” he said.

Responding, the Igwe-elect, Igwe Ujah expressed joy and satisfaction with the peaceful manner the State governor conduct things in the State, stressing that the community were grateful for the honour.

He assured the state government of his unalloyed loyalty to foster peace and harmony in the community and State, promising that the community were ever ready to contribute to the peace already in the state.

“I can’t express my greetings enough with words but I ask that you accept it the way I express it. Our governor is a wonderful human being. He knows what he is doing and knows how to do what he is doing. He does not go carelessly and he ensure that it’s certain in whatever decision he takes.

“What we’re here today will never be forgotten in my community, family. I express my thanksgiving to everyone of you.

“Peace is only when you begin having it, that it will rain down on people. I express my profound gratitude to the entire community and since I was selected like this, therefore I have decided, there is no going back. We shall get it right particularly in peace. We shall get it because it’s the mind of God. We shall help government, govern peacefully. We’re pledging to give governor assistance in anything he want in our community,” he said.

Present at the event are; President General of the community, PG, Chikere Onu, MNi, Johnson Odo, Elders counsel of the community, leadership of the youths, women, Chairman of Amufie, Town union, Enugu chapter, Ejike Abugu and many others.