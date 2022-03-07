By Joseph Abuchi

Conservationists in the country have said that community education and empowerment is critical in the fight against illegal pangolin trade in Nigeria.

The conservationists spoke at an event organized by the Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria in collaboration with the US Consulate, One Health Development Initiative (OHDI) and the Wildlife of Africa Conservation Initiative (WACI) as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Pangolin Day in Lagos.

The conservationists reiterated that communities, especially those involved in hunting, should be educated on why they should protect endangered wildlife species.

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, represented by the Director-General of NESREA, AliyuJauro, said achieving sustainability without community action is a challenge to sustainable wildlife resources.

Ikeazor said the Ministry’s mission is to ensure environmental protection, natural resources conservation, and sustainable development.

She added that the country is set to sign a Cooperation Framework Agreement on Transboundary Ecosystem Conservation and Sustainable Management of Forestry and Wildlife Resources with Cameroun.

Speaking also at the event, Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General, National Park Service, said that President Buhari had recently approved the establishment of ten new national parks to enhance efforts and commitment to tackling illegal wildlife trade in the country.

According to him, the theme for the 2022 World Pangolin Day is relevant because the conservation of any animal species, including the pangolins, is impossible without the cooperation of the community where these species are found.

Also, Olajumoke Morenikeji, chairman and convener, Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria, stated that pangolins are the most smuggled mammal in the world because of their meat and scales.

She said “unrestricted poaching, hunting, and trafficking of pangolins can lead to the extinction of the only mammal with scales with a voracious appetite to control ants and termites in the ecosystem.

Morenikeji added “to solve this problem, our existing conservation laws in the country should be amended and better enforced, to discourage hunting and poaching of pangolins and other wildlife animals.

Jenny Foltz from the department of Public Affairs, United States consulate, Lagos, said that “the joint project between the United States Consulate and the Pangolin Conservation Guild Nigeria is focused on promoting advocacy, drive awareness and curb the threats from pangolin trafficking on the environment and human health”.