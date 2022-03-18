By Chinasa Afigbo

Ace Nigerian comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, professionally known as I Go Save, has informed his Fans that his yearly Comedy concert “I Go Save Unusual” will be happening live in the UK and Europe this coming May and June.

This year promises to be a busy one for the I Go Save Unusual brand with a second show set to happen again but outside the country.

The laughter lord took to his Instagram with a bright-red flyer tag-lined ‘I Go Save Unusual UK + EU Tour, May/June 2022.’ In his caption, he wrote, “London/ Europe, the comedy champions are coming. I Go Save Unusual live, prepare your mind.”

He further highlighted that the show will feature other star comedians like Klintdadrunk, MrFunny and more.

This edition will be the show’s debut appearance in the UK since its inception.

The show is known to parade Top industry’s humour merchants like Alibaba, Basketmouth, I Go Dye, Gordons, Akpororo, Princess, Buchi, Bovi, Maleke and more. And musical acts like MI Abaga, Timaya, Durella, Harrisong, Tuface Idibia, Orezi, Buju, Erigga have also participated in the past.