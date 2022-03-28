.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday challenged the opposition People’s Democratic Party to account for the 16 years it ruled Nigeria and pinpoint to Nigerians what it accomplished during the tenure.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohamed, threw the challenge at a news conference in Abuja.

Mohammed boasted that while the PDP wasted 16 years without leaving behind any legacy even with huge oil revenues, the APC-led federal government has delivered many monumental projects across the country with lower oil prices.

Details coming…