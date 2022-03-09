By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Managing Director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan, has recommended public policy focus on Domestic Direct Investment (DDI) rather than Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to sustain growth and local content in Nigeria economy.

According to a statement from the firm Onafowokan made this recommendation at the just concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit, NIES, organized by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Abuja.

He stated: “We need to be more deliberate as Nigerians and need to see the growth of this country based on ourselves before anybody else. We always say FDI and we seem to forget Domestic Direct Investment, DDI.

“It is good we have FDI, but how many of them are thinking of the second generation? I think it is very hard to find.

“When you are talking about DDI in local content, this is also talking about the children and sustainability.

“At this point, the investment is a long-term one and the investors are more patient and have long-term thinking”, he said.

While stressing that local content has made some of them look directly into the future, he said: “The impact of local content indirectly makes an impact on other sectors.

“So, in a company like ours or our industry, we are going to be impacting all sectors like energy, power, life growth as well as sustainability in other areas.

“Today we are talking about transmission issues and how to solve the problems.”

In a related development, Coleman Wires and Cables emerged as the best Local Content Company of the year at the NIES.

While speaking on the significance of the award, he said: “This speaks on our impact, and what we have been doing and our investment as regards local content.

This is an award for Nigerians and West Africans that has built capacity in cables, and that made Coleman stand out as a company.”

Vanguard News