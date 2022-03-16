Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Southern and Middle Belt youth groups under the aegis Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, has declared its support for the senatorial ambition of Governor Samuel Ortom saying that he would added value to senate.

The Youth leaders in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi commended the people of Benue North West Senatorial zone for adopting the Governor to represent them in the Senate come 2023 stressing that their decision was the desire of majority of Nigerians for the Governor.

The statement was jointly signed by the President General, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem; President, Benue Youth Forum/Coodinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator, South West Forum of South West Youth Leaders Forum, Shittu Waheed and the President, South South Youth Forum, Tito Zuokumor.

The group said the endorsement of the Governor was an indication that the people were happy with his performance in his close to seven years reign.

Part of the statement read, “Governor Ortom will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on how to tackle the security challenges currently facing the country which the current regime has been unable to address.

“Though we are non-partisan in all sense of the word, we will not fail to say the truth. Ortom will put in his best and make sacrifices for the good of Nigerians and for those he represent.

“People with such qualities and pedigree are very rare to come by. Governor Ortom sees Nigeria as his immediate constituency which informed his decision to always speak in defense of the downtrodden and the masses who have no one to speak for them or defend them.

“We commend the good people of Benue North West Senatorial zone for appreciating the good works of their Governor and for finding him worthy to represent them at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in 2023.”