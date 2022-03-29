By Prince Okafor

In line with a commitment to achieve its target of Net Zero emissions by 2040, the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, has called for more investments in Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, plants across the country.

This is coming even as the company unveiled its roadmap to renewable energy transition in its manufacturing operations.

The move, according to the company, is expected to boost its position in pioneering sustainable manufacturing in Nigeria and comes on the heels of a series of steady investments the company has made toward sustainable manufacturing.

Speaking during a media tour at its Ikeja plant, the Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, disclosed that the unavailability of CNG filling stations across the country was affecting the seamless transition of some of its trucks from Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, also known as Diesel to CNG. He noted that one of their 10 CNG truck that moved beyond the designated location got trapped, as they were no available filling stations to refill it.“

“Currently, in Nigeria, we have less than five CNG plants available for refilling purposes. We have 10 CNG trucks under our pilot scheme but plans are underway to increase the number as soon as more CNG filling stations come on board.

“We embarked on a fleet conversion project trial, in which Diesel-powered trucks are replaced with CNG powered trucks. With ten of such trucks already injected into its fleet, the initiative has resulted in cumulative CO2 emission savings of 17 tons every month.

”On its roadmap to renewable energy transition, he noted that, “As a business, we have made an uncompromising commitment to minimize our environmental footprint whilst enriching the communities where we operate . It is clear that one of the major challenges facing sustainable manufacturing is Carbon emissions from non-renewable energy sources.

“We have taken this challenge heads on and over the years, we have invested in solutions which deliver significant advancements in energy use reduction, water use reduction, emissions reduction, and waste generation reduction.”