By Ogalah Ibrahim

The students’ wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG-SW) has called on all stakeholders to embark on massive public mobilisation in readiness for an impending National Day of Action should the federal government fail to resolve the ongoing crisis in Nigeria Universities education sector.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Katsina CNG Secretariat on Thursday, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the student’s wing leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) expressed worries that the four -week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is already in its third week, with no hope for a resolution in sight while universities in the country remain shutdown.

Charanchi also decried “the frequency of the disruption of the Nigerian education system that keeps frustrating the ambitions and aspirations of the youth to acquire knowledge.”

The CNG-SW also called for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Education for his unwillingness to find a lasting solution to the lingering matter.

According to him, the government, “in particular the Minister of Education lacks the political will, capacity and willingness to bring the matter to an end, as such he should resign with immediate effect

“We see the action of the Minister as a gross show of unconscionable immorality, insensitivity, and impunity abhorrent to the collective sensibilities of the students, parents and indeed the country at large.”

CNG-SW also seek the support of all National Excos, state structures, campus structures, faculty senators and departmental ambassadors to commence massive public mobilisation in readiness for the impending National Day of Action.

The CNG-SW further observed that the ASUU strikes have done more harm than good to the education sector with students and their parents forced to bear the burden of most of the accruing costs from the occurrences.

The group also noted that “aside the increasing rate of school dropouts, a lot of citizens have lost hope in the Nigerian education system, stating that “parents who can afford to send their children abroad for education are now doing so and those who can not afford the bills register their children in privately-owned universities in the country,” Charanchi noted

According to the CNG-SW, “as a result of the falling standard of the Nigeria educational system, countries such as Ghana, Uganda, and Benin Republic who were formerly not at par with Nigeria in the area of standard education are now seen as better alternatives for Nigerians seeking quality education on the African continent, causing the country to lose huge sum of money annually to oversea studies in neighbouring countries.”

Consequently, the attendance of federal and state-owned universities in Nigeria is left largely for children of lower citizens making up the mass of students attending these institutions, the group noted.

In addition to the long winding academic interruption experienced by students studying in the country’s tertiary institution, CNG-SW also lament on the poor quality of education dished out to the students, stating that “while regular strikes rob off academic time from school calendars and upon resumption, they tend to rush academic work which might mean forgoing important parts of the course work. Ultimately, this has a knock-on- effect on the intellectual capacity of the students,” CNG-SW added