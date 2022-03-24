.

…..as NEDC donates 500 KVA

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief Medical Director of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno state, Professor Ibrahim Wakawa has expressed concern over the increasing cases of consuming narcotic drugs and other substances, which is presently paramount amongst youths in the northeast.

Wakawa stated this on Thursday when the Managing Director North East Development Commission, NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali and some staff of the Commission formally presented a brand new 500KVA generator to the institution following the vandalization of electric towers by Boko Haram which has put the entire Maiduguri and its environs into total blackout/without national grid for the past one year.

He said, “based on the last survey conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, through the federal ministry of health, 14.3% people in the region used narcotic drugs, this translate to the fact that over 14 million people between the age- bracket are drug-addicted, which portends danger to youths who are future leaders of tomorrow.”

Wakawa commended the NEDC management and staff for their unflinching support to the health institution, as it has before now, received a brand new ambulance, drugs and other medical consumables, including Personal Protection Equipments, PPEs worth millions of naira to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He said the institution was created together with six other Neuro-Psychiatric hospitals across the country by the military regime of Late General Sani Abacha (Decree 1989) in order to provide healthcare services to the generality of the people in the region.

“Despite the over decade Boko Haram crisis, the institution which later became a referral centre has been providing effective services to the people of the North East and other African countries of Niger, Cameroun, Chad and even Gabon.

“It started with about 50 bed-capacity, and over two decades, we crumbled and presently have over 300 bed-capacity, diverted from our core mandate to Radiological, laboratory and general community health services,” Wakawa stated.

Managing Director of NEDC, represented by the General Manager Operations, Haruna Waziri said, they were in the institution to fulfil promises made when the management of the hospital paid a visit to the Commission’s office and requested assistance.

“In fulfilment of the pledge, the Commission is here today to formally hand over a 500KVA Generator. The Commission is set to establish 40- Rehabilitation Centres in all the states of the North East.

“Here in Maiduguri, the Commission will establish the same 40- bed centre as in the other states, instead of just a Ward in the Specialist Hospital, as you had earlier requested.” He said.