.

By Adeola Badru

A cleric, Rev James Owoyemi, has urged Christians to avoid bearing anger and always show mercy to one another to promote peaceful coexistence.

Owoyemi, who is the President, of United Apostolic Church of Christ Worldwide, made the call in a sermon on Sunday at the training centre of the church located at Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan, during a thanksgiving service to mark the church’s 57th Annual Pastors’ Conference, with the theme: “Goodness & Mercy.”

In the sermon tilted: “Judgment without mercy,” he decried the attitude of bearing grudges and nursing anger and wrath for another, adding that total forgiveness could avert destruction and damage.

He advised Christians to endeavour to forgive an offender to obtain mercies of God.

Quoting James 2 vs 10, he said: “He that takes vengeance will suffer vengeance from the Lord and he will firmly establish his sins.”

“Forgive your neighbour the wrong he has done, and then your sins will be pardoned when you pray.”

“We want our people to know that they should have the mind of showing mercy. If our leaders have the mind of mercy, they will be ruling with the fear of God.”

“Mercy entails that you do things that will make others happy. Wat we are dating is that people should have the mind of mercy and when we do that individually, personally we will be growing, while people around us will be growing and the country as well will grow.”

“Everybody wants mercy and not everybody is working in such a way to get mercy and according to the Lord who owns mercy, you must be merciful before you can get mercy,” he posited.

While speaking on the country’s leadership, the man of God was optimistic that a time was coming when a God-fearing will rule the country.

“We are praying towards that and when we are praying towards a thing, we should believe such a thing will come to pass.”

“When a God-fearing leader is ruling us in the country, then things will go the way they should. These people will rule with the fear of God,” Rev. Owoyemi submitted.

The church’s annual conference was kick-started on Thursday, March 17, 2022, with a world interactive session which was followed by an open crusade, held at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

The conference was rounded off with a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Officers of the church who were in attendance include, wife of the president, Rev (Mrs) Mary Owoyemi; the Administrative Secretary, Pastor Joseph Oluwatuwase; General Evangelist, Evang. Idowu Gabriel; the General Superintendent, Pastor Oluwaremilekun Ogunlade and the church media director, Paul Erakhifu, among others.