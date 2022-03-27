.

…Labels APC, a party of chaos

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

A few hours after newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of destroying the country in the 16 years of its reign; the latter has lashed out at the former governor, urging him to clear his name in the alleged mismanagement of N15bn belonging to the Nasarawa state government.

Adamu, typical of Nigerian politicians had shortly after his victory, taken to the podium to take his former party, the PDP to the cleaners, accusing it of sulking following the successful conduct of the APC convention.

Also Read:

APC CONVENTION: High wire politics as Adamu, Omisore, 75 others emerge

Reacting to Adamu’s comment, PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba counselled the APC national chairman to spare a moment to reflect on the corruption charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in 2010 for which he is yet to clear his name.

According to the publicity scribe, “A bad workman complains of his tools and an irredeemably bad workman complains of others. Adamu does not deserve a response from the PDP. He has a lot of baggage bordering on corruption allegations. He should first and foremost tell Nigerians, particularly the people of Nasarawa state the whereabouts of that huge sums of money.”

On claims by the Senator that PDP destroyed Nigeria in 16 years, Ologunagba said, “a party that promised Nigerians change but brought them sorrow, pain and death should keep quiet at a time well-meaning Nigerians are exploring ways to get the country back on track.

“Instead of change, APC brought us chaos-chaos in national security, chaos in economy, chaos in education and chaos across all sectors. There is no basis to compare the 16 glorious years of the PDP with the seven sorrowful years of the APC. Take to the streets and ask ordinary Nigerians to tell you the condition of their lives under APC and the PDP.”

That said, Oluganagba urged Adamu and all newly elected officials of the APC to celebrate their emergence with caution, stressing that “the Mala Buni caretaker committee that presided over the convention was illegal and something cannot stand on nothing. At the appropriate time, Adamu and co-travellers will have themselves to blame.

“At a time they were doing what they called a convention, terrorists wreaked havoc, seized the Kaduna airport and prevented innocent Nigerians from flying. Adamu should brace up for what awaits him and his party. Nigerians have moved on,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria