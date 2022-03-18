By Jacob Ajom

After the disruption occasioned by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Chuma Anosike South East Cricket tournament is staging a big comeback with the 11 th edition slate for April 10 – 14 in Umuahia, Abia State.

Addressing the press in Lagos Tuesday, initiator of the tournament and chairman of Anambra State Cricket Association, Barrister Chuma Anosike said “the tournament is back and better.”

He disclosed that for the first time since the inception of the annual event, “all the five states in the South East Zone will field male and female tams and the tournament will hold at two venues – Abia state stadium which will host the men and Holy Girls Secondary School, all in Umuahia.”

The Anambra state Cricket Association boss said the tournament will be played in a round robin league format which means any team that emerges tops will win the title.

He assured that everything has been put in place to guarantee the security of the players, officials and spectators.

He said the tournament which has contributed in no small way to the development of cricket in the zone is being supported by Mikano International and Ekulo Group Trading Company.

He appreciated how the organisations have impacted on the tournament, adding, “there is no way I could have done it alone.”

“We have planned to make it a sociable event, Covid-19 protocols permitting,” Anosike said, adding that “we want to teach the young ones about the morals and values of life, in line with the spirit of cricket,” Anosike explained.

Anosike said the tournament will form a rallying point for firming up arrangements for the formation of the South East Cricket Association(SECAN). “It is a body that will drive the development of the sport in the zone. It is not in any way going to take over the functions of the state associations. SECAN will only be an umbrella body in the zone.