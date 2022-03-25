It will be a rendezvous of refinement, class, fun, and entertainment as Chivas Regal brings Nigeria’s hottest musical talent, Ruger, to Good Life N-tyce for a pull-up party this Friday.

Chivas Regal’s rich history of smooth and excellent taste will radiate the beautiful ever-gracious and exquisite ambiance of Good Life N-tyce nightclub situated on 1310 Karimu Kotun area of Victoria Island, Lagos State, as the sweetly-blended Scotch whisky turns up the party and excitement for club goers.

The brand specially scouted the best place in town that matches the appetency of the rank of the performing artiste and the celebrities who would attend the Island invasion. Ruger will be the big attraction on Friday night as he is expected to bring his game to the stage.

Clubbers will have the exclusive opportunity to chant alongside Rugar their favourite tracks of him such as “Dior”, “Snapchat”, “Bounce”, “Champion” among others.

Good Life N-tyce provides the best environment for what the night would offer; a great place to relax and a highly appealing environment to unwind and party.

Crazy DJ, awesome karaoke lounge, on-point service, excellent barbecue, inner section, VIP section, outdoors, and a great place altogether are what makes the nightclub befitting for a great night of fun that awaits.