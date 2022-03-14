Chigan Madu

The Nigerian movie industry is arguably the third-largest in the world. It is one of Nigeria’s sources of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) because of the acceptability of how local stories are told by actors, directors, and producers, one of whom is Charles Maduemezia, popularly called Chigan Madu.

Chigan Madu is an emerging phenomenon of a cinematographer in Nollywood. He is in his own world and the others are just living in it, and rightly so, he is proving that in his line of productions, both in skit and a movie that got him into international reckoning.

Having been around the industry for 11 years operating in different capacities within the period, the entertainment entrepreneur is bossing his way around in the sector, bringing his experience to bear in dealing with cameras and the people behind it.

In 2012, the multi-talented video director and filmmaker started as the former head of cinematographers at the University of Ibadan, the institution he graduated from, and he also managed other reputable entertainment organisations.

In the country, online skitmakers are challenging mainstream comedians through creativity, putting together short videos that keep social media users, especially on Instagram, glued to loads of content.

Chigan Madu is the brain behind a lot of the skits that crack people up. He directs and shoots them for some of the comedians. He has also worked with some actors and comedians in the past.

“I worked with a lot of comedians and actors in the past .. But Currently, I officially work with Mc Makopolo. One of our major projects was the movie we worked on

last year which made huge sales at the cinemas”, said Chigan Madu.

In 2015, Chigan Madu was honoured with a Maya Award, in recognition of his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and his achievements. Two years later, he was appointed as the production head at Pranks Nigeria.

In 2021, Chigan Madu produced ‘The Prank Movie: Human Parts Saga’, directed by Mc Makopolo, which got a good rating from Box Office and ranked by Google’s Knowledge Panel.

The movie was the favourite of so many cinema-goers across the country, with it becoming a jackpot and a big hit.

In 2017, the Lagos-born music executive founded CM Music Worldwide Entertainment, which is giving young, up-and-coming artists opportunities to reach the world.

“My love for music and entertainment motivated me to forge a career path in the creative industry”, Chigan Madu stated.

Continuing, Chigan Madu said, “Hence, my being where I am today is not accidental; it is deliberate. I have been in the entertainment business since 2012. It was last year, 2018, we started Pranks Nigeria”.

Chigan Madu advised young producers in the industry not to give up on their dream.

“Startup capital was a major problem for me when I started as a filmmaker, but today that obstacle is behind me because I persevered and that is the point I want to make; there will always be obstacles, but when you don’t quit, you will learn lessons on how to scale those hurdles. This is what those of us in entertainment have mastered,” Chigan Madu stated.