By Adeola Badru

The Oloore Torung Buwa Akarigbo and the Jagunmolu General, Ifesowapo, Akarigbo, Remo, Ogun State, Otunba Adesoga Tikare, has solicited the support of gladiators of Torungbuwa Ruling House to sheath their swords for peace to reign over a chieftaincy tussle that has lingered for long in the family.



Akarigbo made this call while speaking with Sunday Vanguard, in commemoration of his 10th installation anniversary, as the Torungbuwa Akarigbo High Chief, held at Idera Street, Offin, Sagamu, Remo, Ogun State.



According to the Chief, Sagamu (Remo) is blessed with human and material resources now managed by a young vibrant, and dynamic Kabiyesi, Oba Babatunde Anayi, who he said, his vision is to ensure economic advancement of the town and Ogun State in general.

Another member, Akarigbo-in-Council, Otunba Tikare, noted the need to give maximum support through unification of the family to enable the king and paramount ruler achieve the desired goals of his administration.



While advocating for peace, Tikare noted that any exalted position in life is competitive, and as such, there must be a winner and loser, adding that the outcome of such competition is always divine for those who believe in progress.



He averred that life is all about opportunity and stressed the need for heed to the principle of transparency, transparency, and probity as laid down by our forefathers.

