By Adeola Badru

The Oloore Torungbuwa Akarigbo and the Jagunmolu General, Ifesowapo, Akarigbo, Remo, Ogun State, Otunba Adesoga Tikare, has solicited the support and cooperation of gladiators of Torungbuwa Ruling House to sheath their swords for peace to reign in the family over lingering chieftaincy tussle.

He sough this, while speaking with Sunday Vanguard, in commemoration of his 10th installation anniversary as the Torungbuwa Akarigbo high chief, held Idera Street, off Hospital Road, Offin, Sagamu, Remo, Ogun State.

According to the him, Sagamu (Remo) is blessed with human an material resources now managed by a young vibrant and dynamic Kabiyesi, Oba Babatunde Anayi, who he said, his vision is to prosper the economic advancement of the town and Ogun State in general.

Otunba Tikare, who is also a member, Akarigbo-In-Council said: “There is need to give maximum support through unification of the family to enable the king and paramount ruler to achieve the desired goals and objectives during his reign.

“I call on the gladiators in the Ruling House to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign. Any exalted position in life is competitive, there must be a winner and looser, but whatever the outcome, it is devine for those who believe in the course of progress.

“Life is all about opportunity and it’s only God that can grant such because when He opens a door no human being can close it.

Finally, a divided house achieves no results an contentment is the only way of having a good life.”

