BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Council of Chiefs of Warri kingdom, has described the late Professor Alele Williams as a great daughter of Itsekiri nation and the country at large.

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe who spoke to the Vanguard said her death was also a huge loss to the kingdom

“Until her death she was a Chief of Warri kingdom. We have lost a great soul. We have lost a great daughter of our country from Itsekiri.”

“As the first PhD holder in mathematics, she no doubt stimulated interest in core science subjects among females in Africa.”

“She also raised the bar for women when she became the first female Vice Chancellor of a university in the country. A height many saw as an exclusive reserve for men “.

“She was a Chief in the palace. Her wise counsel will be missed by the palace. “

“Professor Alele Williams provided mentorship for both young men and women. PhD in mathematics is not a common area for even men . She was a reference for many who took up challenge in mathematics and the sciences. “

“Itsekiri is very proud of her, our country Nigeria is very proud of her. May her soul rest in perfect peace “

Apex Itsekiri body, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought ILoT, also described her death as a big loss to the nation.

Chairman of the body, Chief Edward Ekpoko.said the late Alele Williams was also a member of the body, recalling that she was the first female Vice Chancellor of a university in Africa..

He said she was also a Chief in Warri kingdom, adding that she was the first lady to hold a PhD in mathematics in the country.

” It’s a devastating news . She served Nigeria meritoriously. She was First woman to hold a PhD in Mathematics, first female Vice Chancellor in Africa”.

“She came from a very fine background. Her mother was among the first teachers in Nigeria . “

Chief Professor Alele Williams has left her footprint in the sands of time. “

“We will miss her . Her contribution to development of Nigeria shows that our role in nation building as Itsekiri is not only in the oil and gas sector. We are doing great in other areas too.”