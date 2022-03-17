The murdered Benue tax official, Mr. Sixtus Akure

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Following the directive of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an, hearing in a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of late Mr. Sixtus Akure, a Senior Inspector of Taxes at the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, will commence Friday March 18, 2022 in Makurdi.

Vanguard recalls that the lifeless body of Mr. Akure, a tax official attached to a BIRS Gazetted Inspection Point located near the “C” Division of the Benue State Police Command in the North-Bank area of Makurdi, was found by the roadside near Aper Aku Estate a day after he was said to have been abducted at his duty post on Saturday January 16, 2022 in the same North-Bank area and whisked away by persons suspected to be men of the Nigeria Army.

The murder of Mr. Akure sparked outrage in the state capital and it took the quick intervention of the state government to avert an angry protest in the town.

A statement by Counsel to the BIRS, Mr. Desmond Tor-Wendeh, issued Thursday in Makurdi, indicated that the inquest would be conducted by the Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Court 1, Mr. Vincent Tersoo Kor.

According to the statement “the inquest will inquire into the circumstances of the death of Late Sixtus Akure in accordance with the provisions of section 15 Coroner’s Law CAP 47, Laws of Benue State.”

The law states that: “At every inquest the Coroner shall take on Oath such evidence as is probable as to the identity of the deceased, and the time, place and manner of his death.”

The process provided that “at every inquest the Coroner shall take on Oath such evidence as is probable as to the identity of the deceased, and the time, place and manner of his death.”

Listed to testify before the inquest were 25 persons including personnel of the BIRS, the Police, military, medical personnel and other individuals.

Vanguard News Nigeria