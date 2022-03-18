By Peter Duru, Makurdi

FOLLOWING the directive of the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an, hearing in a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of the late Mr. Sixtus Akure, a Senior Inspector of Taxes at the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, will commence Friday March 18, 2022 in Makurdi.

Vanguard recalls that the lifeless body of Mr. Akure, a tax official attached to a BIRS Gazetted Inspection Point located near the “C” Division of the Benue State Police Command in the North-Bank area of Makurdi, was found by the roadside near Aper Aku Estate a day after he was said to have been abducted at his duty post on Saturday January 16, 2022 in the same North-Bank area and whisked away by persons suspected to be men of the Nigeria Army.

The murder of Mr. Akure sparked outrage in the state capital and it took the quick intervention of the state government to avert an angry protest in the town. A statement by Counsel to the BIRS, Mr. Desmond Tor-Wendeh in Makurdi, indicated that the inquest would be conducted by the Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Court 1, Mr. Vincent Tersoo Kor.