By Emmanuel Elebeke

The United Kingdom has presented awards of honour and recognition to 47 Nigerians who graduated from the UK’s one year postgraduate Chevening scholarship studies in Abuja.

The 47 graduands were selected out of 7,000 applicants that submitted entries for the keenly contested Chevening Scholar 2020/21 cohort in 2020.

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK government flagship scholarship and fellowship programme that offers future leaders from all over the world the unique opportunity to study a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

It provides leaders from all over the world the unique opportunity to advance academically, develop professionally, build networks, and explore the UK and its culture through fully-funded UK government scholarships and fellowships.

The scholarship is the UK government international awards programme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations, and is aimed at developing future leaders who have the bright ideas to shape a better world.

The scholarship award offers two types of awards – Chevening Scholarships for Masters degree and Chevening Fellowships for mid-career professionals – the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.

Presenting the award, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said the UK government has been encouraging young and talented Nigerians through the scholarship to take advantage of the scholarship to develop themselves and share their experience with others. She also said beneficiaries also have the opportunity to network with people from other parts of the world and come back home to contribute to the nation building.

‘’We have been encouraging them to network and get to know each other. We have also been encouraging them to learn one or two things and get back to Nigeria to impact on the society. It has been going on since 1980s when it was established. About 50 Nigerians are sponsored annually to study on the scholarship in UK.’’

On the impact, she said, ‘’ There are so many students who get back and go into medicine, law, business, arts and other fields of human endeavour doing great things for Nigeria, which is one of the criteria for selection, the ability to come back to contribute to your country.’’

Giving more insight on the essence of the scholarship, Chevening officer, Oluwafumilayo Labepo said the beneficiaries of the scholarship enjoy fully-funded tuition fees, living expenses, and return flights to the UK.

Other benefits includes gaining access to exclusive networking events, workshops, talks, internships, and volunteering opportunities.’’

‘‘Upon completion of the Chevening awards, the awardees join a global network of over 50,000 alumni. Chevening Alumni have an excellent records of rising to positions of leadership and bringing fresh ideas and positive change to a wide range of fields, including politics, business, arts and media, civil society, and law.’’

On the criteria for selection, Ladepo said, ‘’all that is needed from the prospective applicants are strong academic background and commitment that you will come back to give back to Nigeria and a very clear sense of how you want your career to progress.’’

According to her, scholars are selected based on their achievements. ‘’When they submit applications, a global assessment is conducted in the UK and they choose 350 best and then send them to us in Nigeria and we shortlist the best.

‘’Once we award them with the scholarship, by September they go to UK. It allows them to study; they do not have to work to make up for their living. It is open to all graduates and Nigeria is just one out of 150 countries in the world that benefit from this scholarship. So far, we have over 1,300 Alumni from Nigeria,’’ she added.

Speaking further, the Programme Officer said, ‘’The scholarship has made a great impact. We are doing our best to educate our young ones. This scholarship is not based on which part of the country you come from, no quota system but on merit. Once we see your application and see that you are about to make positive change in Nigeria, we give it to you. We are looking at a relationship going forward after this scholarship. As long as you are undergraduate, completed your NYSC, you are eligible to apply.’’

According to her, over 7,000 Nigerians apply for the scholarship each year but not more than 50 are shortlisted.

One of the returning beneficiaries of the scholarship, Nancy Ipole, from Benue state, who shared her experience, said ‘‘I studied MSc in Advanced Computer Science at University of Liverpool. It was an exciting experience, a whole mind shift for me because that was first time I left Nigeria. I got to be with people with different cultures, people from different places around the world. It was life changing and inspiring. I learnt a lot and I got experience outside that of Nigeria, it is really amazing.

‘’I am bringing the knowledge I learnt and the experience from the studies. I am hoping that I will be able to change, especially in the area of encouraging young girls and women to join technology space in Nigeria. To be honest, we don’t have lots of women in technology space here in Nigeria, I am bringing that experience to influence young girls, especially those in northern Nigeria, where I am from to be able to study computer science and other related courses.’’

Ipole, who said she was surprised to be among the selected few, said, ’’it was one of the most amazing thing to have happened to me, though I knew I did lots of work and it was a reward of hard work I put in for the scholarship.’’

Another beneficiary, Dr. Saheed Gaya, who studied in London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and London School of Economics and Political science, described his experience as transformative.

He said the scholarship was very competitive, but he learnt so much and studying in London exposed him to so many aspects of life.

’’I was able to expand many networks, met so many people, and overall it changed my life completely. I am hoping that I am going to impact on Nigeria. We will deploy the knowledge acquired from UK to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria. It was not easy for me, I tried three time and on the third time I succeeded. I put in hard work, made mistakes and learnt from my mistake.’’

About 49 scholars received the Chevening Scholar 2020/21 cohort but eventually 47 were awarded at the end of the study and Nigeria has about 1,300 graduands as Alumni of the scholarship.