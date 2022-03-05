.

Chelsea players must remain focused on finishing inside the top four, says N’Golo Kante after the surprise statement by Roman Abramovich.

The Russian billionaire has put the club up for sale after 19 highly successful years at the helm, prompting a hugely uncertain period for the Blues, who struggled to fight for titles before his arrival.

A trip to Burnley is up next for Thomas Tuchel’s team and Kante believes the best remedy for the fans’ concerns will be taking care of business on the pitch.

“We were not prepared, it came quick,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports of the statement.

“The only thing we can do because we don’t control these things is the play the best we can – as we have always done. That’s the only thing we can control and we want to do well.”

