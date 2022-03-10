By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea sponsor and mobile network, Three have asked the club to temporarily suspend their partnership including removal of brand logo from shirts and around the stadium.

The development follows the sanctions placed on club owner, Roman Abramovich for his alleged involvement with Vladimir Putin’s government that invaded Ukraine.

UK government had ordered the freezing of Abramovich’s assets – one of which is Chelsea.

The sanctions placed on the owner means that the club is in limbo as activities at the club will now be reduced to a very small percentage.

ALSO READ

A Three spokesperson said: “In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brands from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the government Sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.”

Chelsea has a game at Norwich on Thursday and it’s left to see how the team will turn out for the fixture.

Vanguard News Nigeria