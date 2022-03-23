Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Founding Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie is set to unravel the intrigues which led to the formation of the pro-Igbo party and why he ditched it for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, in a book, ‘APGA and the Igbo Question’.

The book which he said will be presented to the general public on April 28 in Abuja details his relationship with the late Biafran leader, Dim Emeka Ojukwu and what made them part ways after 22 years of friendship.

Chief Chekwas Okorie, currently a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in a statement on Wednesday said “APGA and the Igbo Question draws from records in both private and public domains to give the reader insights into the struggles, disappointments and finally the triumph of the registering of APGA”.

“The book puts in perspective actions and in-actions of the various Nigerian political actors like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Pres. Olusegun Obasanjo, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, then Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, Gov. Orji Uzor Kalu, Gov. Peter Obi, Dr. Chris Ngige, Gov. Rochas Okorocha, Chief Victor Umeh, and many more.

“Even business moguls like Emeka Okwuosa, Prince Arthur Eze, Chikwe Udensi were mentioned for the roles they played in the formation of APGA which were not known by outside of the Chekwas Okorie innermost circle.

“Readers and especially Ndigbo would see hitherto unrevealed details of what led to the end of the 22 year relationship between Dim Emeka Ojukwu and Chief Chekwas Okorie”, he added.