The father inlaw of leading real estate guru, the Chief Executive Officer of CDV Group, Dr Charles Mba was last month laid to rest in grand style at Osina in Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State.

The popular Iheaku family ensured that their father Dr. Godson Nwosu Iheaku was given a befeiting burial.

The Chairman of CDV, Dr Charles Mba in his condolence message disclosed that the

demise of a loved one is something no one would desire.

According to him, “we will always hold on strongly to the biblical assurance in 2 Corinthians 1:3-4:

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”

“Sir/Dr. Godson Nwosu Iheaku was a great man who laboured vigorously to attain the height he did before his demise. A man of integrity whose words defined his action; always abounding in love and compassion. A great giver whose constant desire was to see that everyone around him was happy.”

Omenkeahuruanya 1 of Osina as he is fondly called was thoughtful and kind father-in-law whose jovial nature always caused us to desire his presence around us.

“We will always remember him for the many good things he did on earth while alive.

On behalf of my family and me, we prayer that the good Lord will grant him eternal rest and bestow on those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” Dr Charles Mba added.