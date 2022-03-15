With the business end of the European domestic campaign in full swing, the action goes up a notch this week with some huge season defining matches.

The second legs of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and the UEFA Europa League, along with a big top-four clash in the English Premier League dominates the midweek action, with no shortage of drama expected.

As usual, we’re the place to be for you to turn your predictions and football knowledge into some big cash! Markets such as Home/Away wins, Over/Under, First/Last goal, Correct Score and Handicap selections available on all the big matches means the fun never stops at Bet9ja.

One player won more than 3,000,000 NGN this past weekend for correctly predicting six correct scores, with millionaires made daily at Bet9ja. Will it be you today?

European giants such as Juventus, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona are in action this week. Take a look here at some of the best odds we’re offering:

Champions League Round of 16 second leg: Juventus vs Villarreal, Wednesday 16th March 9 pm

The second leg of the last-16 tie between Juventus and Villarreal at the Allianz Stadium couldn’t be better poised. Dusan Vlahovic’s goal on his Champions League debut after just 32 seconds was cancelled out by Dani Parejo in the first leg as both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

In terms of form, the Old Lady are unbeaten in their past 12 matches in all competitions, following Alvaro Morata’s brace in the 3-1 win away to Sampdoria at the weekend. Juventus are also unbeaten in 10 games at home, and Massimiliano Allegri’s men are favourites to make it through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2017.

But Unai Emery’s Villarreal are experienced in Europe, having won the Europa League last season, although you have to go back to 2009 since the Yellow Submarine made the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Currently seventh in La Liga, Villarreal head into Wednesday on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Osasuna before beating Celta Vigo by the same scoreline on Saturday.

Juventus are favourites at 1.94 to win the match in 90 minutes, with Villarreal outsiders at 4.25. With both teams usually strong at the back, don’t expect many goals to be scored, with under 1.5 goals a 2.89 option at Bet9ja. It could even be a scrappy 1-0, with Juventus a 6.20 option for this scoreline.

Champions League Round of 16 second leg: Lille vs Chelsea, Wednesday 16th March 9 pm

A lot has happened since Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in late February. Firstly, Thomas Tuchel’s men were defeated by Liverpool 11-10 on penalties in the final of the EFL Cup, but have since won four on the bounce.

Since then, Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea after he had his British assets frozen last Thursday. The Blues have won twice since the news, which hasn’t impacted the results on the pitch. It was a comfortable 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge against the French Champions last month, with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic netting for the Champions League holders.

Although the Ligue 1 holders haven’t lost in three matches since playing Chelsea in the first leg, Lille are underachieving in sixth position in the French League and face a challenging task to overturn the deficit. That’s why Lille are at odds of more than 14 to qualify for the quarter-finals, with Chelsea just 1.02. The Blues will be compact, hard to break down and can afford to play within themselves, knowing a draw which is 3.55, is all that is needed to guarantee a safe passage through the final eight!

Premier League: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Wednesday 16th March 9:15 pm

Two of the most in-form teams in the Premier League do battle on Wednesday, and fourth place Arsenal host second place Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners beat Leicester 2-0 on Sunday to record their fifth league victory in a row and climb back into the top four, moving a point ahead of Man Utd with three games in hand.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been in fine form, with the free-flowing Gunners netting nine times in their past four matches. However, Liverpool were the last team to defeat Arsenal, beating them 2-0 at the Emirates in January in the EFL Cup semi-final.

In terms of league form, Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in nine, winning their past eight after beating Brighton 2-0 with the impressive Luis Diaz opening the scoring, and Mohamed Salah netting his 20th Premier League goal of the season.

There’s plenty to play for in this one, with Liverpool knowing they need the three points to keep within touching distance of Man City at the top of the league, while Arsenal have the chance to cement their place in fourth. Although Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0 earlier in the season and 3-0 in this fixture last season, it should be closer this time round. The Gunners have 3.90 odds to win and Liverpool 1.85, while a draw at 4.10 could be tempting considering the impressive form of both sides.

Europa League Round of 16 second leg: Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Thursday 17th March 6:45 pm

Last week’s goalless draw in the first leg of this Europa League Round of 16 tie was somewhat of a surprise considering Barcelona’s upturn in fortunes under Xavi. The 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna on the weekend made it 10 unbeaten in all competitions, scoring 26 in the process. January singings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have adapted brilliantly to life at the Catalan giants, scoring six and five times respectively and improving Barcelona’s fortunes.

Their Turkish counterparts have struggled this season, currently underachieving in 14th position in the Super Lig, worryingly closer to the relegation zone than the European qualification places. Considering Barcelona’s recent form and goalscoring prowess, it’s hard to look beyond them at 1.42. That goalscoring form could make Over 3.5 goals at 2.68 or Over 4.5 goals at 4.75 viable selections.

Head to Bet9ja https://wlbet9ja.adsrv.eacdn.com/C.ashx?btag=a_147721b_1088c_&affid=4789&siteid=147721&adid=1088&c= and sign-up today for your 150% sportsbook and casino welcome bonus – the biggest in Nigeria!