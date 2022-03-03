By Gabriel Olawale

The Centre for Women’s Health and Information, CEWHIN in collaboration with the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, LASODA, and Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, CCD, has unveiled Standard Operating Procedures, an SOP document that will create a coordinated procedure for response to violence against persons with disabilities.

The document also aims to strengthen networking and partnership among civil society organisations and strategic service providers towards effective response to the challenges of persons with disabilities.

The publication launch was implemented with the support of the United Nations Development programme under the Spotlight Initiative. The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between European Union and United Nations to eliminate violence against women and girls, sexual and gender-based violence, harmful practices as well as sexual and reproductive health and rights. “The Initiative is so named as it brings focused attention to this issue, moving it into the spotlight and placing it at the centre of efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaking during the unveiling in Lagos, Senior Programmes Officer for CEWHIN, Sumbo Oladipo said that the document seeks to create a unified intervention process and procedure at addressing cases of gender-based violence and harmful practices perpetrated against persons with disabilities.

She hinted that the document will also ensure that survivors of gender-based violence receive an inclusive response that is prompt, efficient, and comprehensive, “This will help to harmonize response mechanism in Lagos State for persons with disabilities survivors of gender-based violence and ensure that their needs are met.”

Sumbo explained that some of the gender-based violence was as a result of gender inequality and abuse of power, “the gender of the perpetrator and the survivor or victim is central not only to the motivation of violence but also to the ways in which society condones and responds to such violence.”

“The situation is worse with women and young persons living with disabilities. They are more susceptible because their disabilities intersect with gender making them more vulnerable. We all know that gender-based violence may cause a number of medical, psychological, and social consequences which vary.

She admonished all participants and organisations that provide services for persons with disabilities survivors and victims of gender-based violence to work together to ensure that they get appropriate care and justice.

Corroborating her views, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olugbemiga Aina, said that Lagos State has zero tolerance for violence against Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

Aina who was represented by Oluwatoyin Jaiyeola, Director, Social Welfare, said that the state has laws that protect people’s rights.

He commended CEWHIN and other stakeholders for the effort to come up with an SOP document says it is a step in the right direction as it provides clear-cut information in line with international best practices.

“The document will help to restore the dignity of persons living with disabilities and we are very happy with this development.”

In her remarks, the Director (Medical Rehab & Aids) of the Lagos State Office For Disability Affairs (LASODA), Mrs. Eniola Olukanni-Abokhai said that LASODA was established by the Special People’s Laws in 2011.

She said that LASODA’s mandate was to ensure that it implemented special people’s laws for the welfare of PWDs in the state.

According to her, the PWDs have rights and LASODA needs to defend their rights and be their voice in the face of violence.

She said that LASODA also created awareness and helped in dealing with abusers of PWDS.

Also, Mr. Rotimi Adeniyi, Chairman, Persons with Physical Disability, Lagos State, said that “The launch goes beyond the book” and “gets better with engagement and implementation of the book”.

He said that the occasion was a good step in the right direction and should be sustained.