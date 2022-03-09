The Central African social network TURACO, created on December 1, 2021, continues to progress in terms of the number of members. Today, the platform has around 14,000 users just 3 months after its creation, according to its promoter Mirius Roméo Gamando.

TURACO is a multifunctional social network that can be used to chat with friends, listen to different radio stations, subscribe to communities.

It is important to note in passing that the TURACO network is the first application developed by Central Africans in the national language Sango. This network allows Central Africans to connect at any time and at a low cost.

The Central African Republic can be independent of European technologies. No one else can have external control of this internal Central African network. The Central African people are very proud of the successes of their compatriots who have created this information network in their national language, Sango.

The exclusively Central African social network, TURACO wants to be grateful to its active users. To encourage and encourage the Central African public to connect massively, TURACO’s management rewards the most active users each month. Last January, the company TURACO rewarded nine active users of its platform according to the categories publications, comments and likes.

This Monday, February 28, 2022, in the afternoon at the Omnisport basketball center, the General Manager of this social platform, Mirius Roméo Gamando, rewarded 10 best active users of TURACO with android phones.

After receiving these gifts offered by the general management of TURACO, all the winners were very happy and could not hide their joy.

At the end of the ceremony, the general manager of TURACO Centrafrique, announced that there is a competition which is launched on the social network TURACO by his management from March 02 to 08, 2022. This in the objective to choose beautiful women, in order to honor them on the feast day of March 8, 2022 relating to International Women’s Day.

To participate in the beauty contest with TURACO you must download the application on Play Store, then save a beautiful photo, share in the group to have access to more likes or comments and wait for the result of the contest which will be announced on March 8, 2022.